Cohoes firefighters to kick off annual breast cancer campaign

by: Sara Rizzo

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Uniform Firefighters of Cohoes, IAFF Local 2562 will be swapping their navy uniforms for pink and white shirts. The firefighters kick off their 8th Annual “Passionately Pink” Breast Cancer T-shirt Campaign on September 30 at 3 p.m. at the Cohoes Fire Department on Central Ave.

Firefighters have raised and donated close to $10,000 to local capital district organizations and individuals over the last eight years. They have previously donated to Capital Region Action Against Breast Cancer, To Life! and the Capital District YMCA Livestrong programs.

The kick-off event will feature a check presentation from the 2019 T-shirt sales and 2020 pink ribbon sales. Pre-orders for this year’s t-shirts are being taken until October 4 and orders are scheduled to be ready for pick-up or delivery the week of October 18.

For more information or to place a t-shirt order, visit the Cohoes Firefighter website.

