Cohoes Firefighters and ‘Cheers for Children’ deliver Christmas gifts for families in need

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Firefighters, volunteers, and Santa Claus himself hand delivered Christmas gifts to five families in need this Christmas Eve.

A caravan of firetrucks decorated with Christmas lights traveled across the city to several low-income housing developments so Santa could bring presents to more than a dozen children who may not have gotten much otherwise.

‘Cheers for Children’ and organizer Jack Daigneault have been doing this for 38 years, and say it’s all about seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces.

.@CohoesFire teams up with #Santa for the 38th year to bring a special delivery to five families that need assistance during the holiday season. Cheer for Children also helps 100 other families and between 300-400 kids in Cohoes each year so everyone gets presents. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/rmdoYlTQSc — Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) December 25, 2019

‘Cheers for Children’ also collects donations and helps provide gifts for a 100 other families and between 300-400 children every holiday season.

Parents of children who received the gifts were beyond grateful for the community coming together to help them, saying it’s something they won’t forget for the rest of their lives.