COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The members of the Cohoes Fire Department will be wearing “Remember the Fallen” Memorial Day shirts and hats for the entire month of May. The City of Cohoes, in conjunction with Uniformed Firefighters of Cohoes Local 2562, are also inviting the public and to participate in the department’s first annual Memorial Day shirt drive.

People who want to show their support are able to purchase t-shirts, sweatshirts, crew necks and camouflage hats, the same apparel members at the Cohoes are wearing. Cohoes Fire Lt. Russell Coonradt is the man behind the great idea to launch this shirt drive. “I am a veteran, I have served over seas a little bit, so it’s something that we never want to forget those who have given the ultimate sacrifice,” said Lt. Coonradt.

100% of the proceeds will support a great organization, the NYS Gold Star Mothers. All orders will be filled after June 1st (pickup or delivery). A donation of all money raised will be presented to Cindy Roberts, President of the NYS Gold Star Mothers at the conclusion of the drive. “It’s a terrific organization full of remarkable women that have given one of the most important things in their life is this country and they’re still willing to give back and support the fallen and support our wounded veterans,” said Lt. Coonradt.

The department hopes to make this shirt drive an annual event. Click this link to purchase the merchandise.