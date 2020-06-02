Cohoes citywide bulk drop-off event set for Saturday at Lansing Park

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The “Cohoes Citywide Spring Clean-Up Day” is on for Saturday at Lansing Park, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cohoes residents are invited to bring bulk items to dispose of free of charge rather than schedule a City pick up for a fee.

This is not a conventional neighborhood clean up event where residents rove the streets with rakes and garbage bags, but a yearly opportunity for bulk drop-off, rather than leaving disposables curbside.

Although almost all household items—furniture, metal, and electronics—will be accepted, the city will not accept hazardous waste items like:

Asbestos

Smoke detectors

Radioactive waste

Medications

Infectious waste

Ammunition

Explosives

Construction or demolition debris

Unsorted solid waste

In terms of fees, there is no cost for passenger vehicles. Pickup trucks or utility vans must pay $10 per load, vehicles with a trailer pay $20, and box trucks or Uhauls costs $50.

Visitors must provide proof of address and residence status with a driver’s license, current utility or tax bill, or vehicle registration.

