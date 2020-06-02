Cohoes citywide bulk drop-off event set for Saturday at Lansing Park

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The “Cohoes Citywide Spring Clean-Up Day” is on for Saturday at Lansing Park, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cohoes residents are invited to bring bulk items to dispose of free of charge rather than schedule a City pick up for a fee.
This is not a conventional neighborhood clean up event where residents rove the streets with rakes and garbage bags, but a yearly opportunity for bulk drop-off, rather than leaving disposables curbside.
Although almost all household items—furniture, metal, and electronics—will be accepted, the city will not accept hazardous waste items like:
- Asbestos
- Smoke detectors
- Radioactive waste
- Medications
- Infectious waste
- Ammunition
- Explosives
- Construction or demolition debris
- Unsorted solid waste
In terms of fees, there is no cost for passenger vehicles. Pickup trucks or utility vans must pay $10 per load, vehicles with a trailer pay $20, and box trucks or Uhauls costs $50.
Visitors must provide proof of address and residence status with a driver’s license, current utility or tax bill, or vehicle registration.
