Cohoes citywide bulk drop-off event set for Saturday at Lansing Park

Cohoes City Hall

Cohoes City Hall (James DiBianco / Flickr / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The “Cohoes Citywide Spring Clean-Up Day” is on for Saturday at Lansing Park, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cohoes residents are invited to bring bulk items to dispose of free of charge rather than schedule a City pick up for a fee.

This is not a conventional neighborhood clean up event where residents rove the streets with rakes and garbage bags, but a yearly opportunity for bulk drop-off, rather than leaving disposables curbside.

Although almost all household items—furniture, metal, and electronics—will be accepted, the city will not accept hazardous waste items like:

  • Asbestos
  • Smoke detectors
  • Radioactive waste
  • Medications
  • Infectious waste
  • Ammunition
  • Explosives
  • Construction or demolition debris
  • Unsorted solid waste

In terms of fees, there is no cost for passenger vehicles. Pickup trucks or utility vans must pay $10 per load, vehicles with a trailer pay $20, and box trucks or Uhauls costs $50.

Visitors must provide proof of address and residence status with a driver’s license, current utility or tax bill, or vehicle registration.

