COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) -The Uniformed Fire Fighters of Cohoes are teaming up with Santa Claus to bring toys to all the good boys and girls of Cohoes. Santa’s number one elf, Jack, has been getting everything ready to help his community have a merry Christmas.

“We already distributed about 70 bags full of toys to the other families. This is just one of the many things that we do for the citizens of Cohoes,” said Chairman of Cheer for Children, Jack Daigneault.

Families in need are encouraged to sign up for “Cheer for Children”. In 2022, the program brought gifts to more than 300 children with the help of Santa. The man behind Christmas has a long night ahead of him.

“We’re making about six deliveries with my number one elf, Jack. Then I got to hit the road with the reindeer and off I go,” explained Santa.

Santa and his elves joined families inside to open presents. Both kids and parents were all smiles.

“It feels amazing. I never had anything like this happen before. We got to take the pictures the videos,” stated Myesha Foster.

At each stop, the firefighters also had gifts for anyone who came to say hi to Santa. Families said these gifts help complete their holidays during tough times.

“I just think it’s great. They help a lot of families every year with special needs and families who can’t afford it. I think it’s very important every kid has a Christmas,” described Amy Willette.

Before NEWS10’s Anthony Krolikowski said goodbye to Santa, he asked if the NEWS10 team was naughty or nice.

“We got Lydia, she’s always on the nice list. Anthony, of course you are on the nice list. This is your second year here with us. We got Kevin and Brandon… Yup, they are both two good guys. Anneka, Sara, and Pete they’re all on the good list. You’ve all been good this year!”