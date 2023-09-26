COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Cohoes Common Council voted to move forward and review a recommendation to bring back ambulance services to Cohoes and not renew its current contract with Ambulnz.

During the meeting, Rainbow Doemel, a member of the EMS Task Force, explored three different emergency models before recommending that the local fire department take on all ambulance services.

“And municipalities, I think, are no different, and so we’re finding a larger call volume, so what do we do with that? How do we handle it,” she said.

According to the task force and Adam Biggs, 5th Ward Councilman for the City of Cohoes, the proposed model will take three years to implement.

“We have a contract with Ambulnz for both ALS and BLS ambulances through April,” Biggs said. “So I imagine the timeline would begin in April with a slow transition over the next three years.”

Even after the task force gave its presentation, not everyone was on board. Like Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler who says this has been an issue for the last year and says by not using the private company, the city would need to hire more firefighters than they already have.

“We’ve done the math on it,” Mayor Keeler said. “It costs twice as much for the City of Cohoes to run a fire department as it does for the ambulance there now.”

According to the proposal, if they keep the private contractor Ambulanze, the city will keep paying the company $1.1 million per year; versus if the fire department handles ambulance services, the proposal says the city would be losing around $47,000 per year.

Lifelong Cohoes resident Sean Vansleet, who works at a local school, says the fire department literally saved his life.

“And they didn’t give up on me, and I’m here today because they made it from the firehouse on Vliet Street to Harmony Hills School in around four minutes,” he said.

In the meantime, the council will have from now until April to come up with a decision on whether or not to renew the contract with Ambulnz.

“It’s a close-knit community,” Vansleet said. “And I just hope that the Mayor goes along with this. And it can be done. Our sister city, Watervliet, does it with the same amount of firefighters, so if they can do it. We can do it.”