Cohoes announces road work beginning Aug. 5

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The City of Cohoes said Berkley Avenue between Manor Avenue and Bullock Lane will be milled and paved.

Work will begin Thursday, August 5, and continue Friday, August 6, and Monday, August 9.

The city said all vehicles must be moved from the street while work is being done.

