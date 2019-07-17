Cohoes announces cooling station location and extended pool hours

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Cohoes has made arrangements to have a cooling station available when needed.

Mayor Shawn Morse made the announcement today after a forecast of high temperatures this weekend. The cooling stations will be at the Cohoes Senior Center from Friday, July 19th through Sunday, July 21st.

Lansing Pool hours will also be extended during the projected heat wave. Friday through Sunday the hours will be 11:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. Swimming at Lansing Pool is free for Cohoes residents but please remember that you must show proof of residency upon entering the pool. Non-residents will be charged $5 per day to use the pool facility with a limit of 70 non-residents per day.

The City also reminds residents to check on the well-being of any neighbor who is home-bound or invalid.