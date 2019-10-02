“Coffee with a Cop” Offers community outreach over a cup of joe

(NEWS10)– Police departments across the Capital Region looking to reach out to their communities over a cup of joe during the National “Coffee with a Cop” event.

This annual community-building event gives people a chance to meet the officers that protect their communities. Below is a list of just a few of the departments participating this morning.

Watervliet Police will be offering coffee and conversation in front of their police station at 2 15th Street until 9:30 a.m.

Albany Police will offer free coffee until 9 a.m. at their headquarters at 165 Henry Johnson Boulevard.

Cumberland Farms is also hosting “Coffee with a Cop” events from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. at the following locations.