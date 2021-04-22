Coeymans woman facing several drug charges

Posted: / Updated:

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police said Thursday that they have arrested  Christina Wright, 26, of Coeymans, for several drug charges. The arrest was made after a traffic stop on Route 9W in the Village of Catskill on Tuesday.

Troopers say they pulled an SUV over and learned that the driver had a suspended license. While talking with Wright, a passenger in the vehicle, they say they discovered a bag containing crack cocaine and several envelopes containing heroin.

Charges:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree- Intent to Sell (Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree (Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (Misdemeanor)
  • Criminal Use Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

She was an issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Catskill Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

