Coeymans woman facing several drug charges

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police said Thursday that they have arrested Christina Wright, 26, of Coeymans, for several drug charges. The arrest was made after a traffic stop on Route 9W in the Village of Catskill on Tuesday.

Troopers say they pulled an SUV over and learned that the driver had a suspended license. While talking with Wright, a passenger in the vehicle, they say they discovered a bag containing crack cocaine and several envelopes containing heroin.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree- Intent to Sell (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (Misdemeanor)

Criminal Use Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

She was an issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Catskill Court.