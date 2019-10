The Smashing Pumpkins are a great group. However, actually smashing another person’s pumpkin is not only wrong, it can… Posted by Coeymans Police PBA on Saturday, October 12, 2019

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Coeymans Police officers made a local boy’s day when they showed up with two huge new pumpkins to replace his pumpkin that had been smashed.

Officers Stark and Case were dispatched early Saturday morning to the call of a young boy who’s pumpkin had been smashed overnight Friday.

They took it upon themselves along with help from the Perisco True Value to hand deliver the boy two brand new pumpkins and lift his spirits.