Coeymans Police Department to discuss budget cuts

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Coeymans Police Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association (PBA) are encouraging community members to attend a meeting on January 9th to discuss the upcoming 2020 budget cut.

In a post on their Facebook page the association writes: “An Important Notice to OUR Residents. Please share to spread the word and pack this meeting to standing room only!”

Coeymans Police Department chief Daniel Contento and Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple will be in attendance and will be ready to answer any questions presented by town members.

According to the post, the big topic of discussion during the Town Board Meeting will be ramping up security presence within the Town of Coeymans and the Town of Ravena.