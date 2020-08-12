Coeymans Police Chief reflects on life of Officer Joseph Dunn

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Coeymans police office Joseph Dunn, a 25 year veteran of the department, passed away Monday from injuries he received during an early morning fire at his Rotterdam home on August 2.
Dunn worked full time at the New York State Correctional Services Training Academy and was a part-time officer for the Coeymans Police Department since the 1990s.
When he first started, police Chief Daniel Contento said Dunn was his training officer for a short time. The Chief said Dunn was the kind of officer who would bring coffee in for other officers at the start of his shift and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.
Services for Officer Dunn have not been announced at this time.
