Coeymans man arrested for rape

News
Posted: / Updated:

Mug shot GARY F. BRUNDIGE, 38, Coeymans. Courtesy ALBANY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, following Rape arrest May 22, 2021

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Sheriffs announced the arrest of Gary Brundige, 38, of Coeymans for several felony sex offenses. Gary Brundige was already a sex offender before the rape investigation.

According to the Albany Sheriff’s Office, an adult female victim reported the rape in the early morning on May 22. The victim identified Brundige as her ex-boyfriend. When Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the residence Brundige had fled into the immediate area.

Later in the morning Brundige returned to the residence and was taken into custody. He was charged with multiple felonies:

  • Rape in the First Degree
  • Criminal Sex Act in the First Degree
  • Assault in the Third Degree
  • Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation
  • Unlawful Imprisonment
  • Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree

Brundige was arraigned in the Town of Coeymans Court and send to Albany county correctional facility without bail. An order of protection was issued for the victim.

