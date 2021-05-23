Coeymans man arrested for rape

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Sheriffs announced the arrest of Gary Brundige, 38, of Coeymans for several felony sex offenses. Gary Brundige was already a sex offender before the rape investigation.

According to the Albany Sheriff’s Office, an adult female victim reported the rape in the early morning on May 22. The victim identified Brundige as her ex-boyfriend. When Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the residence Brundige had fled into the immediate area.

Later in the morning Brundige returned to the residence and was taken into custody. He was charged with multiple felonies:

Rape in the First Degree

Criminal Sex Act in the First Degree

Assault in the Third Degree

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation

Unlawful Imprisonment

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree

Brundige was arraigned in the Town of Coeymans Court and send to Albany county correctional facility without bail. An order of protection was issued for the victim.