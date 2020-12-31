Coeymans man arrested for domestic violence charges

News

by: Chelsea Siegal

Posted: / Updated:

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Coeymans man on felony domestic violence charges.

On Wednesday, Dec. 30 at approximately 11:24 a.m., the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Main Street in the Town of Coeymans. Police arrested Thomas J Mason Jr., 27, following a domestic dispute with his mother.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that Mason did cause damage to a refrigerator and the living room wall while having a physical altercation with his mother. While attempting to place Mason under arrest, he did become combative with deputies before being taken into custody. Both altercations took place in front of his daughters, ages seven and nine, which did violate an existing order of protection in which the daughters are the protected parties.

Mason was charged with Aggravated Family Offense, (a class E felony), Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (a class A misdemeanor), Resisting Arrest (a class A misdemeanor), two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (a class A misdemeanor), and two counts of Contempt in the Second Degree (a class A misdemeanor)

Mason was arraigned in the Coeymans Town Court on Dec. 30.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report