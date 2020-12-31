Coeymans man arrested for domestic violence charges

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Coeymans man on felony domestic violence charges.

On Wednesday, Dec. 30 at approximately 11:24 a.m., the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Main Street in the Town of Coeymans. Police arrested Thomas J Mason Jr., 27, following a domestic dispute with his mother.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that Mason did cause damage to a refrigerator and the living room wall while having a physical altercation with his mother. While attempting to place Mason under arrest, he did become combative with deputies before being taken into custody. Both altercations took place in front of his daughters, ages seven and nine, which did violate an existing order of protection in which the daughters are the protected parties.

Mason was charged with Aggravated Family Offense, (a class E felony), Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (a class A misdemeanor), Resisting Arrest (a class A misdemeanor), two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (a class A misdemeanor), and two counts of Contempt in the Second Degree (a class A misdemeanor)

Mason was arraigned in the Coeymans Town Court on Dec. 30.