Coeymans couple arrested for animal cruelty, 11 animals seized

COEYMANS N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany county sheriff’s office reported the arrest of a Coeymans couple. The couple was arrested on animal cruelty charges.
Tina Yerden and David Enberg reportedly had multiple dogs in cages, some of which were two to a cage and animal feces on the floor all throughout the inside of the house. According to police, when they entered the home they found a strong odor of feces and urine.
After an evaluation from the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society the animals were seized. The animals seized include 9 dogs, 2 rabbits, 4 chickens, 1 duck, 1 cat, 2 bearded dragons, and 1 tarantula.
Investigators became aware of the animal cruelty after assisting the fire department at the home on Monday the Seventh.
