SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shelters of Saratoga opens Code Blue winter emergency shelter today, October 27 until April 2023. The program will provide nightly shelter from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Shelters of Saratoga also allows a short daytime period with a navigation center where community partners provide client services on the days the temperature drops below 32 degrees. The shelter reports this winter’s services have expanded to include case management, which provides the means for guests to move out of homelessness.

The Shelter is located at 4 Adelphi Street in Saratoga Springs. To contact Code Blue you can call 518-581-1097, ext 500.