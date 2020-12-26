Code Blue in Albany County Saturday, Dec. 26- Saturday, Jan. 2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Falling temperatures forecast for the next week has prompted the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) to call a Code Blue alert beginning Saturday, December 26 through Saturday, January 2.

A Code Blue is called when the temperature is forecast to be 32 degrees or less, including wind chill.

HATAS said homeless residents in Albany County can go to the following locations:

Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 South Pearl Street

Emergency Overflow Shelter (Lutheran Church), 646 State Street

IPH Safe Haven, 26 South Swan Street

Individuals can also call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at 518-463-2124.