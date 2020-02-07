Code Blue Extreme warning called for area homeless

As a storm sweeps through Colorado in 2019, snow covers a tarp pulled over a shopping cart used as a shelter by a homeless person. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society declared a Code Blue Extreme warning for Friday and Saturday, as it’s expected to feel like single digit temperatures.

The combination of frigid temperatures, wind, humidity, sunshine intensity, cloudiness, precipitation, and elevation could make exposure lethal for homeless individuals in the Capital Region.

Homeless residents of Albany County who need shelter should visit:

The Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street.

The Lutheran Church Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street.

The IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street.

If you see someone in Albany or in your local area who needs assistance, please direct them to one of these locations or contact your local homeless providers for more information.