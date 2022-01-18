Code Blue Extreme in effect from Jan.18-24

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A Code Blue Extreme has been activated by the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) effective Tuesday, Jan. 18 through Monday, Jan. 24. Frigid temperatures are expected in the Capital Region.

A Code Blue Extreme is called when the temperature is supposed to be 10 degrees or less, while a Code Blue is called when the temperature is supposed to be 32 degrees or less, including wind chill.

All social service districts in New York are required to have a homeless Code Blue program, where homeless people have the right to be served in their community. People who need shelter can also call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124.