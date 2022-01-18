Code Blue Extreme in effect from Jan.18-24

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
Code Blue shelter

Code Blue shelter

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A Code Blue Extreme has been activated by the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) effective Tuesday, Jan. 18 through Monday, Jan. 24. Frigid temperatures are expected in the Capital Region.

A Code Blue Extreme is called when the temperature is supposed to be 10 degrees or less, while a Code Blue is called when the temperature is supposed to be 32 degrees or less, including wind chill.

All social service districts in New York are required to have a homeless Code Blue program, where homeless people have the right to be served in their community. People who need shelter can also call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Check the latest closings and delays

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19