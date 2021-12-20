Code Blue declared week before Christmas

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-A Code Blue alert has been issued by the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) from Monday, December 20 through Sunday, December 26.

HATAS declares a Code Blue when the temperature including wind chill is expected to be 32 degrees or colder. Residents in need of shelter in Albany County can go to:

Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 South Pearl Street

Emergency Overflow Shelter (Lutheran Church), 646 State Street

IPH Safe Haven, 26 South Swan Street

All social service districts in the state are required to have a Code Blue program. For information on Code Blue shelters outside of Albany County contact a local homeless shelter.