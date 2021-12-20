Code Blue declared week before Christmas

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
Code Blue shelter

Code Blue shelter

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-A Code Blue alert has been issued by the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) from Monday, December 20 through Sunday, December 26.

HATAS declares a Code Blue when the temperature including wind chill is expected to be 32 degrees or colder. Residents in need of shelter in Albany County can go to:

  • Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 South Pearl Street
  • Emergency Overflow Shelter (Lutheran Church), 646 State Street
  • IPH Safe Haven, 26 South Swan Street

All social service districts in the state are required to have a Code Blue program. For information on Code Blue shelters outside of Albany County contact a local homeless shelter.

