ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society is extending its Code Blue alert for Wednesday, February 22, through Monday, February 27. Temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees and reach single digits on Friday night.

Homeless residents of Albany County in need of shelter can go to the Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street, the Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street 12206 (Lutheran Church), or the IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street 12210. People in need can contact the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124.