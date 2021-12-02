Code Blue Alert issued through Thursday, December 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Code Blue alert has been issued for Thursday, December 2 through Thursday, December 9. The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) warns that temperatures will be below 32 degrees or less. The Code Blue program is designed to make it easier for homeless people to find shelter in potentially dangerous winter conditions.

HATAS is a low-demand, humanitarian program that activates when the temperature hits 32 degrees while factoring in wind chill. In Albany, those seeking shelter can go to the Capital City Rescue Mission, at 259 South Pearl Street or the Emergency Overflow Shelter, at the Lutheran Church on 646 State Street.

People in need can also call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124. If you see someone local who needs housing assistance, contact a local homeless provider for more information.