Code Blue Alert issued through Wednesday, December 15

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Code Blue alert has been issued for Thursday, December 9 through Wednesday, December 15. The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) warns that temperatures will be below 32 degrees or less.

The Code Blue program is designed to make it easier for homeless people to find shelter in potentially dangerous winter conditions. Homeless residents of Albany County in need of shelter can go to:

Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street

Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street (Lutheran Church)

IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street

People in need can also call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124. If you see someone local who needs housing assistance, contact a local homeless provider for more information.