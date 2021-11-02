Code Blue Alert issued through Friday

In this file photo, an exterior tap is covered in snow. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Calling a Code Blue alert for Tuesday through Friday, November 5, the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) warns that temperatures will be below 32 degrees or less. The Code Blue program is designed to make it easier for homeless people to find shelter in potentially dangerous winter conditions.

This is the first alert of the season. It’s described as a low-demand, humanitarian program that activates when the temperature hits 32 degrees, while factoring in wind chill. In Albany, those seeking shelter can go to the Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street or the Emergency Overflow Shelter at the Lutheran Church on 646 State Street.

According to David Poach, “We are all set up and ready at the Capital City Rescue Mission.”

People in need can also call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124. If you see someone local who needs housing assistance, contact a local homeless provider for more information.