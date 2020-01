ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Code Blue Alert was issued Saturday morning in Albany county and is expected to last until Thursday January 9.

The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society issued the alert because temperatures this week are anticipated to be below 32 degrees.

Homeless residents of Albany County can head to Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street, the Council of Churches Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street and the IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street for shelter.