ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has announced a Code Blue alert for Friday, March 17, through Tuesday, March 21. While daytime highs are expected to be warmer than 32 degrees, temperatures are expected to drop overnight, reaching as low as the mid 20’s on some nights.

Homeless residents of Albany County in need of shelter can go to the Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street, the Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street 12206 (Lutheran Church), or the IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street 12210. Those in need can also call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at 518.463.2124.