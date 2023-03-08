ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society announced a Code Blue alert from Wednesday, March 8, through Monday, March 13. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s at night time.

Homeless residents of Albany County in need of shelter can go to the Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street, the Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street, 12206 (Lutheran Church), or the IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street, 12210. People can also call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124.