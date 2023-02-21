ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society has declared a code blue for Tuesday, February 21, and Wednesday, February 22. Night-time temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees.

Residents of Albany County in need of shelter can go to Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street, the Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street 12206 (Lutheran Church), or the IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street 12210. Those in need can also call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124.