Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at The Great Escape and Hurricane Harbor

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Looking for some family fun this holiday weekend? The Great Escape & Hurricane Harbor are kicking off a four-day July 4th celebration today.

The theme park will be hosting the annual Coca-Cola July 4th Fest from today, July 3rd, through July 6th. It includes foam dance parties and fireworks. The new Coca-Cola Zone will have cool misters, beverage samples, and themed games. If you bring a Coca-Cola can to the park, you will be eligible for early, exclusive ride times on select rides and attractions.

All active and retired military will receive free admission with valid I.D. during the celebration. For more information, visit their website here.