“Cobra Kai,” “Karate Kid” actors send well-wishes to South Glens Falls child with rare disease

Actor Susan Gallagher, from the Netflix show “Cobra Kai,” gives a message of support for a local child living with Leukemia and Kabuki Syndrome in South Glens Falls, N.Y.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A child with a rare disease is the subject of a benefit event this weekend, but in the lead-up has been the subject of a special shout-out from cast members from the “Karate Kid” franchise.

Landon Groves of South Glens Falls was diagnosed with leukemia and kabuki syndrome during his stay at Albany Medical Center following his birth. Kabuki syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects around 1 in 32,000 people.

Groves is the beneficiary of a charity event at Maiello’s Barbershop on Sunday, and got some extra attention from an unexpected source.

Video shoutouts were released on Facebook from Susan Gallagher, who plays the character Lynn on “Cobra Kai” on Netflix; and Sean Kanan, who plays Mike Barnes in “Karate Kid 3.”

“Me and all of us are sending love and light and prayers and cobra love to you,” Gallagher said in her video. “You’re going to strike first, strike hard and show no mercy.”

Both videos can be found on Facebook.

Landon has fought and beat multiple infections despite the syndrome, but has to go through tests and treatments frequently for his high-risk B cell leukemia.

The benefit is set to start at 8 a.m. Sunday at Maiello’s Barbershop at 27 1/2 1st St. in South Glens Falls, behind Sorrentino’s Deli. All proceeds from haircuts until 8 p.m. will go directly to the Groves family for medical expenses.

The “Karate Kid”-themed appearances aren’t without context. “Karate Kid” star Ralph Macchio is the owner of Wild West Ranch in Lake George, and his family has a hand in other tourism in that area.