COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After most of the Cobleskill police officers resigned this week, residents voiced concerns about public safety. Officers are upset that the village is limiting their overtime while they are short-staffed.

Once officers found out portions of the general fund tax levy would be allocated to other services and not the police department, that’s when they started resigning, according to Cobleskill Mayor Rebecca Stanton-Terk.

In a press release she said 87 percent of the tax fund levy is used to fund the police department. She is working with local leaders to rebuild an affordable and efficient police department after eight officers resigned, leaving only three left in the department.

Stanton-Terk was not immediately available for an interview on Friday but responded to an email saying, in part: “We will be seeking qualified individuals to replace officers who unfortunately chose to abruptly abandon this community along with their sworn duties. At this time, we are actively searching for an interim police chief.”

Former Schoharie County Sheriff Tony Desmond said they had experienced officers who were familiar with the community but they didn’t feel supported by the administration.

“I don’t think they need to look for any qualified people. They had qualified people. They had good dedicated people. Why reinvent the wheel,” said Desmond.

He believes the village needs to ‘bite the bullet’ and hire them back, pay them overtime and fully fund the police department.

Desmond was at the heated Village Board Meeting on Wednesday and said it was packed with angry residents.

“They’re concerned about public safety. They want to see police on the street and they feel that they deserve it and they feel that police is a government service that should be provided,” said Desmond.

On Thursday the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shared a Facebook post urging Cobleskill officers to apply, adding that they pay overtime.

Sheriff Richard Giardino says they have immediate openings and are eager to hire the officers who recently resigned because it was a political decision and they’re already trained.

“My first thoughts were, they resigned in good standing. They just resigned because of politics and we’re so shorthanded. We are down four people and right now we have 10 deputies to cover 20 patrol spots and 500 square miles, 10 towns and three villages,” said Giardino.

Schoharie County Sheriff Ronald Stevens said his office and the state troopers are responding to calls in Cobleskill.