Cobb campaign: Petition carriers at high coronavirus risk should cease

CANTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Concerns over the recent COVID-19 outbreak have of course reached representatives and politicians at many levels. They’re also reaching the campaigns of those vying for office in this year’s elections.

The campaign of Tedra Cobb, the St. Lawrence County legislator running as a Democrat for the NY-21 Congressional seat currently held by Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, released a statement Thursday morning towards petition carriers, as well as all other staff and volunteers involved in her campaign, urging discretion.

According to the campaign, any and all petition carriers deemed at high risk of contracting the virus should immediately cease carrying petitions.

According to the Center for Disease Control, anyone over the age of 60 or with chronic medical conditions are at higher risk.

The full statement from the Cobb campaign is as follows:

“Given the seriousness of the Coronavirus epidemic and the Governor’s call for a State of Emergency, my campaign will be implementing immediate precautionary measures for our petition carriers, staff, and volunteers. Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking that any petition carrier who is deemed at high risk of contracting Coronavirus immediately stop carrying petitions. This includes individuals over the age of 60 and anyone with chronic medical conditions. We ask that individuals who remain involved in the petition process practice frequent hand washing and hygiene measures as recommended by the Center For Disease Control. If you exhibit any symptoms of the infection, including fever, cough, and/or shortness of breath, we ask that you immediately seek medical attention.” Campaign for Tedra Cobb