ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – UAlbany men’s basketball head coach Dwayne Killings publicly addresses the media for the first time since an investigation found “inappropriate physical contact” between him and a player. Killings was suspended five games and fined $25,000 in response to the investigation, which was launched following a complaint in late February.

The incident in question occurred during a pregame hype circle prior to the Eastern Illinois game on November 24. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. You will be able to watch the press conference live on the player above when it begins.