Coach Belichick staying focused on competition amid Antonio Brown controversy

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes questions from reporters about wide receiver Antonio Brown during a media availability before NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBORHOUGH, Mass. (NEWS10) — New England Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick is staying focused on the competition at hand and not letting the departure of Antonio Brown distract him or the team.

Brown was signed to the New England Patriots on September 9, after he was released by the Oakland Raiders. He was cut from the team the following week after he reportedly sent threatening text messages to a woman who accused him of sexual assault.

Brown has been the subject of two sexual assault allegations — including one civil lawsuit filed by his former trainer Britney Taylor alleging rape.

In a pregame interview with with CBS Sports reporter Dana Jacobson, she asked Coach Belichick about the Antonio Brown controversy.

“I think I’d be remiss if I didn’t ask. What was the final straw with Antonio Brown?” she asked Belichick, who responded, “Yeah. We’re focused on the Jets today.”

After Jacobson replied “Thank you coach,” Belichick said nothing, and offered only a stare at Jacobson. The clip quickly went viral.

Bill Belichick gave the death stare… pic.twitter.com/czX2KJ9G0D — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 22, 2019

Many commented on Coach Belichick’s “unfriendly” demeanor after the question, but others defended him saying that’s how he always is.

Dana Jacobson responded to the those who felt Coach Belichick was unfriendly by saying both of them were just doing their jobs.