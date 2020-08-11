Co-working spaces could see post-pandemic boom

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) Co-working spaces are faced with unique challenges amid the pandemic, but a local company is optimistic about the future of their new co-working area as the remote workforce grows.

Loudonville marketing agency, Vibrant Brands, has unveiled their new state-of-the-art co-working space. Because many companies are choosing to keep their employees working from home indefinitely, owner of Vibrant Brands, Christopher Quereau, says a space where people can get out of their homes and collaborate face-to-face with others will be in high demand.

“A lot of co-working spaces just offer the ability where you can kind of come and go as you please, you can socialize, you can be in a really nice environment with quiet and shared resources. I’m actually thinking that co-working spaces are going to have a boom because it’s kind of hard to get work done at home. There’s kind of a repetitiveness to not leaving the house all the time,” said Quereau.

Vibrant Brands is looking for those in the technology or creative fields to rent out workspace. They’ll have access to AV equipment, a meeting room, a lounge area, and outdoor and picnic seating.

