CMS releases 2022 Cost-sharing Medicare Advantage & Rx plans

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released its 2022 cost-sharing plans premiums, deductibles with other information for Medicare Advantage and Part D Rx plans, in advance of the annual Medicare open enrollment.

The annual Medicare Open Enrollment period is October 15, 2021, through December 7, in which members can review their health care coverage options to fits their needs, find new plans/change existing plans, discover extra benefits and possibly save money.

The CMS projects enrollments in Medicare Advantage in 2022 to reach 29.5 million people compared to 26.9 million enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan in 2021.

Medicare Advantage plans continue to offer a range of supplemental benefits for 2022 in preventive and comprehensive dental, eyewear, and hearing aids, with access to meals as well as for a limited duration,

over-the-counter items, fitness benefits, and worldwide emergency/urgent coverage.

In addition, the percentage of plans offering special supplemental benefits for chronically ill individuals will

increase from 19% to 25%.

Visit Medicare Advantage and Part D website for state-by-state cost-sharing plans information and benefits.