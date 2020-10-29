Cluster of COVID-19 cases discovered at the Albany County Department of Health

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, a cluster of COVID-19 cases have been discovered at the County Health Department (ACDOH). McCoy said all ACDOH employees have been instructed to work from home on Thursday afternoon.

All ACDOH employees have been tested. McCoy said this will not interrupt department services.



“Four of our employees have tested positive and while the rest of the department is being tested, we are following the same protocol that we would expect of any other business and that means a two-week PAUSE at the ACDOH building,” said County Executive McCoy. “This is an example of our employees doing the right thing- wearing a mask, social distancing, frequently sanitizing their hands and still contracting the virus. I have said it hasn’t gone away and it can impact anyone. I’d like to thank Albany Medical Center for assisting with our testing.”

“Our work with COVID-19 has been intense and the staff has been adhering to all public health guidelines daily,” said Dr. Elizabeth Whalen, Commissioner of the Albany County Department of Public Health. “We have made the decision to cancel our clinics during this time, but remain contactable by phone for emergencies.”

McCoy and Dr. Whalen will hold a press conference on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

