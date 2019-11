COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10)– A woman is now in the Westchester Burn Unit after her clothes caught fire.

The call coming in just before 10 p.m. on Sunday. A medical helicopter landing at the Cohoes High School to take the 70-year-old woman to Westchester. The Cohoes fire department is now investigating the exact cause. The department does confirm that this was not a house fire.

There is no word on her condition at this time. Stay with News10 both on-air and online as we work to learn more.