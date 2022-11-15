CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A crash on I-87 has caused multiple lane closures in the town of Clifton Park. A crash on I-87 Northway southbound at Exit 8A; CR 91 on Grooms Road in Clifton Park initially caused one right lane of four to close. The closure started at 8:14 a.m.

Due to the crash, all lanes have since been closed on I-87 Northway southbound starting at 8:36 a.m.