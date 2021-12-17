Clinton County school shooting threat not credible, police say

CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Law enforcement has confirmed details regarding a possible threat made to schools in Clinton County.

On Thursday morning, New York State Police confirmed that a message was sent out expressing concerns of a possible shooting at schools in Clinton County. This message was circulating on social media on the night of December 15, 2021.

According to NYSP, its force investigated the message, and at the time, determined the threat to not be credible and there being no danger to students.

However, State Police stated that an added police presence will be added to schools in the area out of an abundance of caution.

Both the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and City of Plattsburgh Police Department assisted New York State Police in this investigation.

