Women arrested after trying to stab her victim with a kitchen knife

CLINTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 16, State Police arrested Amy L. Clapper, 35, of Constable, after an investigation of an attempted assault during a domestic dispute on June 20 on Star Road in Ellenburg. Clapper allegedly tried to stab a victim with a kitchen knife.

Charges:

Attempted Assault 2nd degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree

Clapper was arraigned at the Town of Ellenburg Court and remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $2500 cash bail, or $5000 bond. Clapper is scheduled to return to Ellenburg Court at a later date and an order of protection was issued.