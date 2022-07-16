PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police (NYSP) are investigating a homicide in the Town of Plattsburgh. On Friday, police identified a woman who died as a result of multiple stab wounds, which has been ruled a homicide by a medical examiner at Glens Falls Medical Center.

According to a report, at about 5:45 p.m., Wednesday, police responded to a parking lot off of Plaza Boulevard, after a report of a body found in a car. The victim, identified as Monique Yanulavich, 45, of Plattsburgh was located deceased in her vehicle said police.

Police said in their investigation, that the attack appears to have been targeted and not random. No other details have been provided by police, other than there is no threat to the public.

This investigation is ongoing. Police are asking residents who live in the areas of State Route 3/Cornelia Street, Broad Street, Rugar Street, and Westwood Drive in Plattsburgh to check any surveillance camera systems for suspicious activity from 1 a.m. until 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 14.

Additionally, police also ask for the public to report any suspicious items that may be located on their property including garbage receptacles. If any information regarding this request is found, please contact NYSP at (518) 563-3761.