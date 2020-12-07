Schuyler Falls man injured in police firefight

SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police say a man was injured exchanging gunfire with police in Schuyler Falls on Sunday. The man, identified Monday as 34-year-old Schuyler Falls resident Kevin M. Doherty, reportedly fired a shotgun at officers from a window when they arrived.

Police had responded at about 4:30 p.m., initially to perform a welfare check on Doherty in his Rabideau Street home. After his volley, they say they exchanged shots, injuring Doherty in the firefight. They report striking him several times, and ultimately sending him to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

Police say no troopers were injured and that there is no threat to public safety.

According to police, Doherty is currently in stable condition. Charges are pending his release from the hospital.