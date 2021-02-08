Schuyler Falls man arrested after assaulting victim with axe

Clinton County

SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. (WFFF) — New York State Police a 41-year-old Jeffrey Barrett is set to reappear in court after intentionally swinging an axe at someone last summer.

Jeffrey Barrett allegedly pulled the weapon out of a log and swung it at the left side of the victim’s face during the August 17 incident. Police have not named the victim, but did say the person had to be treated for a deep cut at CVPH in Plattsburgh.

Barrett is charged with assault 2nd degree and criminal possession of a weapon 3rd degree, according to New York State Police.

The town of Saranac Court has already arraigned Barrett. Now, he’s expected to reappear in the Town of Plattsburgh Court.

