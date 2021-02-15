Plattsburgh flower shop ‘still blooming’ during the pandemic

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WFFF) – Debbie Rollier, owner of Nelson’s Flower Shop in Plattsburgh, says she’s one of the lucky ones able to stay open during the pandemic. In fact, for Valentine’s Day this year, her shop needed more help than ever before.

“We were working 12 hours a day, I had no choice to I had to keep putting more and more people on, and I’ve hired three more people since.”

During the shutdown, Rollier and her husband took over all of the operations at the shop, which she said became one of the largest challenges they faced. She tells me they kept their attitudes positive and that made a world of a difference.

“We were coming in at like seven in the morning and working anywhere until seven to eleven o’clock at night five or six days a week we were here on Sunday’s for a little bit just doing a few things it was tiring but it was also fun at the same time.”

Working in the flower business, Rollier says there are many times a year the shop becomes quiet, but that wasn’t the case during the pandemic.

“We expected it to have slow times which would have normally been during the fall, it didn’t happen it just continued to be busy, we expected a slowdown after Christmas, that didn’t happen it just continued to be busy.”

She adds that the love and support the store received from the North Country community is more than she ever could have imagined.

“And it let me know that this business was going to thrive through all this. It really kind of shows love and because of the north country we are still in business. We’ve been here since 1935 so yeah we’ve had a really good time since, and we’re still blooming.”