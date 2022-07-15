PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police are investigating a homicide that took place Thursday afternoon, in a parking lot off of Plaza Boulevard in Plattsburgh. The location, near La Quinta Inn & Suites off I-87 Northway exit 37, is within minutes of SUNY Plattsburgh’s campus.

Calls came in at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday, saying a person was found dead inside their car. Police say the victim, identified Friday morning as Monique R. Yanulavich, 45, of Plattsburgh, was killed.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, July 15. State Police are asking anyone who had recent contact with Yanulavich to give them a call at (518) 873-2750.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Police said there is no danger to the public, although no arrests have been reported. Further information will be released as it becomes available.