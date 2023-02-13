SARANAC, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A young couple with their two-year-old son have died after a fatal house fire in their Strackville Road residence in Saranac on Saturday, and police are currently investigating the cause. Police say there is no evidence of suspicious activity at this time.

On February 11, around 3:33 a.m., police responded to the Strackville Road residence for reports of a structure fire with entrapment. Police say they worked with multiple fire and rescue departments on the scene. An investigation found three people trapped inside the two-story residence. Robert Velie, 21 (Saranac), Katelynn Damour, 23 (Chateauguay), and Diesel Cook, 2 (Peru, N.Y.), were all found within the residence and were pronounced dead on the scene.

State Police are currently working with state fire investigators determining a cause for the fire.