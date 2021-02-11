Clinton County man arrested for killing 7-month-old puppy, disposing in garbage can

PERU, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Clinton County arrested on February 10 following an animal cruelty case. New York State Police confirmed the arrest of Raymond Mangieri, 27, of Peru.

According to Police, Mangieri, a New York State Parolee, killed a seven-month-old German Shepard puppy and disposed of it in a garbage can.

State Police confirmed that Mangieri was charged with Aggravated Cruelty to an Animal, which is a Class E Felony.

Mangieri was virtually arraigned by the Town of Saranac Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to return to the Peru Town Court at a later date.

Following his arraignment, he was transported to Clinton County Jail for a violation of his parole.

