Clinton County expands vaccine eligibility as supply doubles at Plattsburgh airport site

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) – The list of those eligible to get vaccinated under phase 1B expanded in Clinton County to restaurant workers, delivery staff and taxi drivers.

Director of Public Health John Kanoza said New York has recently increased the number of vaccines it’s providing at the Plattsburgh Airport location from 500 vaccinations per day to 1000.

As of February 7, more than 8,200 Clinton County residents have received their first dose and more than 3,200, their second.

“Approximately 17 percent of eligible Clinton County residents have received their first dose,” Kanoza said. “Look how far we have come within the last year.”

Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey said school district officials continue to take precautions to prevent the spread in schools.

“The CDC reports with proper precautions, schools are the safest place for our students and staff to be,” Davey said.

On Monday SUNY Plattsburgh students will return for in-person classes, but they are required to have a negative test before they return.

“And all students will be required to present evidence of that negative COVID test prior to the 15th so we are collecting that information right now,” Dr. Alexander Enyedi, SUNY Plattsburgh president, said.

They will also be testing students, faculty and staff every week for the remainder of the semester.

“That additional testing will provide us much much more data, with respect to knowing where there are COVID events occurring and how its impacting the rest of the student and staff and faculty population on the campus,” Dr. Enyedi said.

He said this translates into a safer environment for the community as well. On Monday they conducted more than 500 tests. Enyedi said they all were negative.